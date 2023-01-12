EFF questions Gauteng leadership after City of Tshwane irregular expenditure

The party said government needed to address Gauteng's dire financial state.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has expressed concern that most municipalities in the province continue to receive adverse audits.

The Auditor-General recently found that the City of Tshwane misrepresented its financial position.

The report detailed billions of rands in irregular expenditure, with millions unaccounted for.

In July last year, the Auditor-General also flagged concerns over the inability of Gauteng municipalities to sustain themselves financially.

EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga said this raised questions about the current leadership in Gauteng municipalities.

Dunga said this was cause for concern, and that government needed to address Gauteng's dire financial state.

“You must go to as far as Sedibeng, Emfuleni, to the West Rand as well - all these local municipalities are in dire financial constraints because of the maladministration.”

Dunga said this proved that neither the Democratic Alliance (DA) nor the African National Congress (ANC) were fit to hold executive leadership.

Meanwhile, the City of Ekurhuleni and Midvaal municipality were singled out for clean audits.

CFO INVESTIGATION

The City of Tshwane's multi-party coalition has launched an investigation into the conduct of former chief financial officer, Umar Banda.

Spokesperson for the coalition, the Freedom Front Plus’ Corné Mulder, said they suspected fraudulent activity during Banda's term in office.

"It seems clear that the books were cooked, if I may put it in that way. Certain things were not in the books. Other things were put in the books under false pretences; there will be consequences," Mulder said.

Banda's contract was set to expire on 31 December, however, municipal manager Johan Mettler terminated it on the 2nd of that month.

Banda's court bid to have the contract renewed was unsuccessful.