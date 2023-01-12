Donald Trump faces investigation for allegedly mishandling classified docs

The first batch of documents were found in November at a private office in Washington DC that Biden used after his vice presidency.

JJOHANNESBURG: President Joe Biden's aides have found a fresh batch of classified government records at a second location in a growing political scandal for the white house which is under review by the US Department of Justice.

The first batch of documents were found in November at a private office in Washington DC that Biden used after his vice presidency.

Those papers reportedly include U.S Intelligence memo's and briefing materials related to Ukraine, Iran and the United Kingdom.

It's not yet clear when or where today's additional files were found by Biden Aides.

Former president, Donald Trump is facing a criminal investigation for allegedly mishandling classified documents.