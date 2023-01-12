Don't stop for grapes along N1, De Doorns police warn after robbery reports

With grape harvesting season well under way, there’ve been growing reports of motorists being robbed along the N1 highway in Boland Town.

CAPE TOWN - De Doorns police near Worcester in the Western Cape have urged motorists not to stop along the N1 highway to buy grapes.

It's believed that the grapes are stolen from nearby farms and sold along the freeway.

Police said they've deployed patrol vans to curb the robberies, and that reported cases are being investigated.