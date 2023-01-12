Don't deny school access to children not immunised against measles: Health Dept

The Health Department has, however, urged parents to make sure their children are up to date with their immunisation schedule.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Heath said children who are not immunised against measles should not be denied access to schools.

However, the department has urged parents to make sure their children are up to date with their immunisation schedule.

This comes amidst a measles outbreak in the country.

The latest statistics from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) indicate that there are 318 laboratory-confirmed cases of measles.

The majority of cases are spread out across five provinces - Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Gauteng and the Free State.



The NICD describes measles as a highly contagious disease that usually affects young children, however, is easily preventable through immunisation.

With inland schools having reopened, the spokesperson for the Department of Health Foster Mohale said they are urging parents to ensure their children are immunised against all childhood diseases.

“Although children who are not immunised may not be denied access to schools, however, those who display signs and symptoms of any health conditions including measles, their parents will be called to the nearest health facilities to avoid infecting other learners.”

The Health Department is hosting an expanded programme on immunisation in the City of Tshwane on Thursday and Friday.