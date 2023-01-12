Consumers brace for Nersa’s ruling on Eskom price hike application

Households and businesses may have to contend with higher electricity prices from April if Eskom gets its way.

JOHANNESBURG - South African consumers wait with bated breath for the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to rule on Eskom's revenue application.

Households and businesses may have to contend with higher electricity prices if Eskom gets its way.

The power utility wants a 32% tariff hike for the 2023/24 financial year, and an additional 9% in 2024/25.

Nersa's court-imposed deadline to rule on the application expired on Wednesday.

Last year, the Johannesburg High Court ordered Nersa to decide on Eskom’s multi-year price determination revenue application by Christmas Eve.

The high court extended that deadline after members of Nersa’s electricity committee flagged concerns.

If Eskom’s fifth revenue application is granted, the 32% tariff hike will kick in at the start of April.

Energy expert Chris Yelland predicted tough times ahead.

"If you put up the price, it becomes less affordable. It means that more people can't pay, it means more theft, and more arrear debt by municipalities."

Nersa can also decide to grant only a portion of the power utility’s application.

This was done in April last year, when electricity tariffs increased by almost 10%, despite the 20% requested.