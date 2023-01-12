CoCT plans to spend R140m on homeless shelters over next 3 years

The city was reacting to a recent eviction order granted against a group of homeless people occupying a field in Durbanville.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it planned to spend more than R140 million over the next three years to open more homeless shelters in the Mother City.

The city was reacting to a recent eviction order granted against a group of homeless people occupying a field in Baxter Street, Durbanville.

The group had been occupying the area for more than two years, before the high court in Cape Town granted the metro an eviction order last week after they refused social assistance.

The city said the final eviction order follows numerous attempts to offer assistance to the group.

It said its safe spaces and night shelters remained open to assist people to get off the streets.