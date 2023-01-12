CoCT opens criminal case after MyCiTi bus set alight

Police tell Eyewitness News that a taxi driver was arrested for a traffic violation and for assaulting a traffic officer.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has opened a criminal case after a MyCiTi bus was set alight on Wednesday.

The incident is believed to be in retaliation after city traffic officers pulled over a minibus taxi to check for permits in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

Police told Eyewitness News that a taxi driver was arrested for a traffic violation and for assaulting a traffic officer.

It's believed that the other taxi drivers then stoned a passing MyCiTi bus filled with passengers, and set it alight.

No injuries were reported.

The City's Mayco member for urban mobility Rob Quintas said they won't tolerate any attacks on their buses.

"In these hard times where Capetonians have to battle unemployment, constant load shedding and a high cost of living, we will do all we can to ensure our commuters can count on us for a reliable and safe public transport service."