CoCT activates disaster operations centre to limit impact of power cuts

With the indefinite implementation of stage six power cuts, the city said that its traffic and other enforcement agencies would be on standby for any public safety issues, focusing on areas affected by the rolling power cuts.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it would do everything in its power to lower the impact of rolling blackouts.

The city has activated its disaster operations centre to mitigate any potential impact for residents.

The city said that it would monitor hot spot areas for cable theft as well as encourage residents to report any incidents of theft or vandalism.

The municipality added that with prolonged stages of blackouts, there could also be sewer spills and overflows, despite contingency measures.

However, the city said that it was doing all it could to ensure a safe, pleasant, and healthy coastal environment.