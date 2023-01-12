City Power, Jhb Water working on emergency plan to curb infrastructure theft

Joburg has been plagued by cable theft, which has left many residents in the dark beyond scheduled load shedding. JoJo tanks have also been stolen.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power and Joburg Water are working on emergency plans to reduce the theft of water and power infrastructure in the city, the Johannesburg Infrastructure Services Department said on Thursday.

The department said even JoJo tanks, which are provided by the city to areas without running water are being stolen.

It urged residents to play a more active role to help curb theft.

Over the weekend, 17 cases of cable theft were reported, eight of which were recorded in Roodepoort.

The department said an emergency plan will require that City Power's security budget, which already exceeds R100 million, be increased.

It also said Joburg Water could not continue to supply communities with JoJo tanks, as they disappear or are vandalised.

Last year, 200 of these water tanks were damaged or stolen.

The department said thieves were killing service delivery in the city.