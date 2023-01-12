Casac confident Ramaphosa will be granted urgent interdict against Zuma

The Joburg High Court is on Thursday hearing Ramaphosa's urgent application to interdict his predecessor's private criminal prosecution.

JOHANNESBURG - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) said it's completely confident that President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive the urgent interdict against former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution.

Zuma contends Ramaphosa is an accessory, after the fact, in his case against prosecutor, Billy Downer.

The former president alleges Downer shared details of his medical condition with News24 journalist, Karyn Maughan.

Casac's executive secretary Lawson Naidoo said the charges levelled against Ramaphosa are meant to delay the start of his fraud and corruption trial.

"The issue is that former president Zuma seeks to raise an attempt to stall his trial, could and should be properly raised during the trial itself. This is an abusive court process, abuse of legal process because there seems to be very slim ground on which to pin any criminal charges against President Ramaphosa."

Naidoo also said there's no explicit from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on whether the private prosecution has been approved.

"It does not seem that there was ever such a consideration given by the National Prosecuting Authority so it cannot be said that a noll prosequi certificate has been properly obtained from the NPA to allow this private prosecution to proceed. And I think it needs to be clear that a nolle prosequi should only be issued after the NPA has considered the matter and decided not to prosecute."

