Burglars put a damper on start of 2023 school year in the Free State

Over a 24-hour period, goods worth almost R200,000 was stolen during the break ins at primary and secondary schools in the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Education Department said there have been four burglaries at schools across the province in the last 24 hours, where goods worth R200 000 were stolen.

Gardening tools worth R40,000 was stolen from the Iphondle Secondary School, while burglars made off with stationary worth the same amount from Kgauhelo Primary School.

Tataisong Primary School will have to start the year without R20,000 worth of technology and another unnamed school was stripped of over R80,000 in infrastructure.

In addition to the burglaries, the province's schools have struggled to place some grade eight students.

While visiting schools in the province on Wednesday, Education MEC Tate Makgoe said unplaced pupils and burglaries were a major concern.

Makgoe promised that all grade eights would be placed by the end of the month.

Despite the problems, Makgoe said she was happy that most schools had all systems in place on the first day of the 2023 school year.