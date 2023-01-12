3 more casualties push Boksburg explosion death toll to 40

Since the tragedy, three more people who were hospitalised succumbed to their injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll in the Boksburg gas tanker explosion has risen to 40.

Thursday marked 20 days since the tanker explosion.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said during a briefing on the latest updates on the blast that since the tragedy, three more people who were hospitalised succumbed to their injuries.

"It leaves me numb that since the last update we gave on Wednesday, 4 January 2022, we have since lost three more people," Lesufi said.

The gas tanker exploded on Christmas Eve after it was wedged under a low-lying railway bridge in Plantation near the Tambo Memorial Hospital.

About 50 people were wounded, while 12 healthcare workers were among the 40 who died.

Five people are still in hospitals across the province, and 23 have been discharged.

Six Ekurhuleni emergency medical services personnel injured in the blast have been discharged, while two remain in hospital.

Lesufi confirmed that construction work to replace broken windows at Tambo Memorial Hospital and the nearby nurse's residence had begun. The casualty unit of the hospital remained closed.

'JUSTICE SERVED'

In the briefing, Lesufi addressed some families opting to institute a class-action lawsuit, and said this would not deter government's pursuit to see "justice being served."

"We owe it to the many lives that have been lost and the many people that have been injured, including the many affected families, to see to it that justice prevails. Painful as this chapter is, it must end with justice being served.

"Justice being served means that there must be people held accountable for the tragic loss of life, and families need to find closure."