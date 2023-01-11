WHO says Uganda Ebola outbreak was one of the most challenging in years

CAPE TOWN - Uganda on Wednesday declared the end of the Ebola disease outbreak caused by the Sudanese Ebola virus.

The announcement comes less than four months after the first Ebola case was confirmed in the country’s central Mubende district in September last year.

Public health experts say this was the country’s first Ebola virus outbreak in a decade - and its fifth overall for this kind of viral disease.

The World Health Organization says 164 cases have been recorded, 55 have been fatal and 87 patients recovered.

WHO regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, says with no vaccines and therapeutics, this was one of the most challenging Ebola outbreaks in the past five years.

"In line with WHO recommendations, the country having passed 42 days since the last case paves the way for the declaration of the outbreak's end," she said.