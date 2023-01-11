Urgent intervention needed in fighting extortion rackets in WC housing: DA

Matlhodi Maseko, the DA's Western Cape spokesperson on Human Settlements, said these serious crimes were not only draining public coffers and halting critical service delivery, but had a very real human impact.

CAPE TOWN - At least 25 human settlements projects in the Western Cape have been interrupted by acts of extortion between 2018 and 2022.

This was revealed by the provincial Human Settlements Department in a reply to a parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The extortion has resulted in delays to these projects, affecting thousands of beneficiaries.

Housing projects in Eerste River, Delft and Gugulethu were among those targeted by extortionists.

Matlhodi Maseko, the DA's Western Cape spokesperson on Human Settlements, said these serious crimes were not only draining public coffers and halting critical service delivery, but had a very real human impact.

"The reply further revealed that the interruption of these 25 projects has a direct impact on approximately 18,721 beneficiaries."

Maseko said fighting extortionists, who were denying beneficiaries access to the dignity of home ownership, required immediate cooperation across all branches of government.

Communities also needed to play their part, she said.

"Members of communities across the Western Cape must report to the South African Police Service and other law enforcement agencies when they have intel on cases of extortion."

Maseko said the police and provincial human settlements department had been invited to appear before the standing committee in the legislature to discuss solutions to the problem.