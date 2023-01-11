Uncle Waffles and Kyle Watson to perform at Coachella 2023

They will be performing at one of the world’s biggest and most famous music and arts festivals in April, which takes place in California.

CAPE TOWN – South African DJs, Uncle Waffles and Kyle Watson have made it onto the prestigious Coachella 2023 lineup.

They will be performing at one of the world’s biggest and most famous music and arts festivals in April, which takes place in California.

“Crying. Vomiting. Screaming” is how Uncle Waffles reacted to the news on social media.

The 'Tanzania' hitmaker, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, has been described as Amapiano's leading lady.

“Who would’ve thought that in 2023 this little dude from South Africa was going to be heading out into the desert to play Coachella,” Watson said.

The DJ and producer is known for creating house music containing elements of Electronic dance, Deep house, and Techno.

Watson was meant to hit the Coachella stage in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic paused those plans.

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean are some of the headline acts for this year's festival.

Uncle Waffles really had one crazy run. In a span of two years , she went from someone who just trended because of her moves behind the decks , to being noticed by Drake , then having shows in the rest of Africa to Europe and now she is on the lineup of Coachella. Amazing to see pic.twitter.com/T4RLfiL4jh ' the auditory abstract. (@ChromeDaCesar) January 10, 2023

Uncle waffles story reminds me that your life could literally change over night if you consistently work hard and fight for your dreams. ' Virgo Groove (@ilozum_) January 10, 2023

Uncle Waffles performing at Coachella is BIG for South African music industry. Amapiano To The World!!!! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/aiXw4yXmdk ' Terèll 👑 (@niiceofficial_) January 10, 2023

This is massive and all your years of hard work is deserving of every fist in the air and every minute of praise you're about to get. 🔥🔥🔥 ' Rick May (@rickmay0) January 10, 2023