Go

Uncle Waffles and Kyle Watson to perform at Coachella 2023

They will be performing at one of the world’s biggest and most famous music and arts festivals in April, which takes place in California.

Uncle Waffles/Picture credit: Instagram
Uncle Waffles/Picture credit: Instagram
11 January 2023 10:18

CAPE TOWN – South African DJs, Uncle Waffles and Kyle Watson have made it onto the prestigious Coachella 2023 lineup.

They will be performing at one of the world’s biggest and most famous music and arts festivals in April, which takes place in California.

“Crying. Vomiting. Screaming” is how Uncle Waffles reacted to the news on social media.

The 'Tanzania' hitmaker, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, has been described as Amapiano's leading lady.

“Who would’ve thought that in 2023 this little dude from South Africa was going to be heading out into the desert to play Coachella,” Watson said.

The DJ and producer is known for creating house music containing elements of Electronic dance, Deep house, and Techno.

Watson was meant to hit the Coachella stage in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic paused those plans.

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean are some of the headline acts for this year's festival.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA