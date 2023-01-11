Go

Tourist recovering in hospital after paragliding crash at CT's Lion's Head

ER24 said they were not sure how the accident happened.

Emergency services assist a man believed to be a tourist after he crashed his paraglider into Lion's Head, on 10 January 2023. Picture: ER24
Emergency services assist a man believed to be a tourist after he crashed his paraglider into Lion's Head, on 10 January 2023. Picture: ER24
11 January 2023 11:32

CAPE TOWN - A man said to be a tourist in his 40s is recovering in hospital after crashing his paraglider on Cape Town's Lion's Head.

ER24 was called out to the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said the man was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital after the crash.

"We don't know how it happened, but we did treat, and the emergency services helicopter airlifted him to hospital," Meiring said.

"We believe he's an international tourist."

Emergency personnel conducting a rescue of a paraglider who was injured in an accident on Lion's Head on 10 January 2023. Picture: ER24

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA