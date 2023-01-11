Tourist recovering in hospital after paragliding crash at CT's Lion's Head

ER24 said they were not sure how the accident happened.

CAPE TOWN - A man said to be a tourist in his 40s is recovering in hospital after crashing his paraglider on Cape Town's Lion's Head.

ER24 was called out to the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said the man was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital after the crash.

"We don't know how it happened, but we did treat, and the emergency services helicopter airlifted him to hospital," Meiring said.

"We believe he's an international tourist."