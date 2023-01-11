Stage 6 load shedding confirmed 'until further notice'

Severe capacity constraints means continued reliance on emergency generation reserves.

Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday "until further notice", Eskom confirmed in a statement.

This, the power utility said, was owed to "severe capacity constraints", which meant continued reliance on emergency generation reserves.

On Tuesday, Eskom reported that seven units tripped, and while three returned to service, three other units were delayed in being restored. Unit 1 of the Matla power station was also shut down on Tuesday night to repair a boiler tube leak.

"11 generators amounting to 5,084MW of capacity suffered breakdowns since Tuesday morning, further reducing available capacity and necessitating the increase in the stages of load shedding.

"These were a unit each at the Camden, Duvha, Grootvlei, Hendrina, Kendal, and two units each at Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations," Eskom explained.



"A unit each at Camden, Duvha, Hendrina, Kriel, Matimba and Matla power stations have returned to service, representing 2,540MW of capacity."

Breakdowns currently amount to 18,041MW of capacity.