Security expert urges caution over reaction to Moz video, calls for context

JOHANNESBURG - National security analyst, Helmoed Heitman, said that although the mass incineration of human bodies was unlawful, it should not be classified as a war crime.

Heitman's comments come after opposition parties reacted to a video making rounds on social media, showing soldiers in Mozambique burning human bodies.

The Freedom Front Plus, along with other political parties, have called on the South African National Defence Force to seek answers on the incident, which is believed to have taken place in November last year.

Heitman said that context was important, as the reasons behind the video had not yet been discovered.

"I do think we need to take into account that we don't know what's happened immediately before that. It's possible that the patrol came across the murder of a whole bunch of villagers for instance. I'm not sure it's technically a war crime, it's probably some sort of crime disposing of a body in that fashion."