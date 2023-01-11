SA urged to 'protest with urgency' against power cuts

Social media users are calling on citizens to rally together and protest against the country’s electricity crisis.

CAPE TOWN – Eskom announced Stage 6 power cuts on Wednesday with the country expected to remain on this stage indefinitely.

The rolling power cuts have formed part of the lives residents for years now but the last few months have seen them become progressively worse.

#PowerAlert1



Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 on Wednesday until further notice pic.twitter.com/8wLr5r1lNW ' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 11, 2023

It was fastest fingers first when social media users wasted no time in commenting on the power utility's Twitter post.

Some said citizens are not angry enough and others called for mass action.

And of course, in true Mzansi style, the memes kept rolling in.

One thing is for sure, the population might be sitting with little to no electricity, but they are not short of humour.

Why have these units broken down?

How long will they take to return to service?

What measure are being put in place to prevent them breaking down again?

Who is responsible?



Start giving us more detailed info.

We no longer accept this abstracted form of communication. ' Sheldon Reddy (@sheldonreddy91) January 11, 2023

Are you not tired of lying ' Abuti John Ramphisa (@ramphisa_john) January 11, 2023

The beginning of the end. Next is Stage 8.#VoetsekANC ' Handri Vorster (@handrivorster) January 11, 2023

Nha, we need to protest with urgency. This can’t continue like this. ' Khustaz (@khustazm) January 11, 2023

The @PresidencyZA is now URGENTLY NEEDED!!!! DO WHAT YOU SWORE ! YOU SWORE! LEGAL OATH ! ' Bruce Courie (@b_courie) What will it take before the people of South Africa stand up against this upheaval? When is enough, ENOUGH? Time for all of you influencers and community leaders to stand up and lead in this time. A revolution is needed and it's about time we as South African's get answers! ' Nevolan Reddy (@Nevolan69) January 11, 2023 January 11, 2023

This is how it started in Zimbabwe,now they're sitting on 24hours with no power. South Africa is heading there too ' Buyisile S (@your_sibiya) January 11, 2023

Why are you guys not asking help from Engineers from other countries? ' Theodore Wa'Afrika (@masivuyecokile) January 11, 2023

It’s getting worst every passing day. Next week Ramaphosa will be out of the country and generally the saboteurs go into action. So I foresee stage 8. Ramaphosa will get shocked and come flying back and do NOTHING. This cycle is on repeat with no end in sight ' Goolam (@goolammv) January 11, 2023

How’s is it that, you can suspend load shedding or lessen the stages, at will? Christmas and New Year’s Day, for example? This all really doesn’t look right, or truthful. ' shaun singh 𓃵 (@shaunsi57094640) January 11, 2023