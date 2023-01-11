Go

SA urged to 'protest with urgency' against power cuts

Social media users are calling on citizens to rally together and protest against the country’s electricity crisis.

picture credit: © antonioguillem/123rf.com
11 January 2023 17:15

CAPE TOWN – Eskom announced Stage 6 power cuts on Wednesday with the country expected to remain on this stage indefinitely.

The rolling power cuts have formed part of the lives residents for years now but the last few months have seen them become progressively worse.

It was fastest fingers first when social media users wasted no time in commenting on the power utility's Twitter post.

Some said citizens are not angry enough and others called for mass action.

And of course, in true Mzansi style, the memes kept rolling in.

One thing is for sure, the population might be sitting with little to no electricity, but they are not short of humour.

