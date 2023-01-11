SA set for stage 6 power cuts at night until further notice - Eskom

Eskom has reduced power cuts to stage 4 on Wednesday morning after a brutal night of stage 6 power cuts which were implemented abruptly, with less than an hour's notice.

The power utility said that the escalation of Tuesday night's power cuts was due to the breakdown of seven generating units at several power stations.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Seven units tripped, of which three have returned to service. In addition, the return to service of three other units has been delayed. Unit 1 of Matla power station will be shut down to repair a boiler tube leak."

This is the country's first bout of stage 6 rolling blackouts since the start of 2023.

Eskom said that power cuts would remain on stage 4 until 4pm on Wednesday, whereafter stage 6 would return until 5am on Thursday.

Mantshantsha said that current stages of power cuts would be implemented rotationally on a daily basis.

"Stage 6 load shedding nightly will be implemented up until further notice. Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented during the day, starting at 5 in the morning until 4pm. Again, this will be until further notice."

The implementation of loadshedding will be escalated to Stage 6 during the night, starting at 21:00 tonight until 05:00 on Wednesday morning. Stage 6 nightly loadshedding will then be implemented at 16:00 -05:00 until further notice Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 10, 2023

Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented at 05:00 - 16:00 daily until further notice.

Eskom will promptly communicate a further update as soon as there are any significant changes. Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 10, 2023