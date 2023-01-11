Go

SA set for stage 6 power cuts at night until further notice - Eskom

Eskom has reduced power cuts to stage 4 on Wednesday morning after a brutal night of stage 6 power cuts which were implemented abruptly, with less than an hour's notice.

Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com
11 January 2023 06:46

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has reduced power cuts to stage 4 on Wednesday morning after a brutal night of stage 6 power cuts which were implemented abruptly, with less than an hour's notice.

The power utility said that the escalation of Tuesday night's power cuts was due to the breakdown of seven generating units at several power stations.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Seven units tripped, of which three have returned to service. In addition, the return to service of three other units has been delayed. Unit 1 of Matla power station will be shut down to repair a boiler tube leak."

This is the country's first bout of stage 6 rolling blackouts since the start of 2023.

Eskom said that power cuts would remain on stage 4 until 4pm on Wednesday, whereafter stage 6 would return until 5am on Thursday.

Mantshantsha said that current stages of power cuts would be implemented rotationally on a daily basis.

"Stage 6 load shedding nightly will be implemented up until further notice. Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented during the day, starting at 5 in the morning until 4pm. Again, this will be until further notice."

Timeline

