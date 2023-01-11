Ramaphosa argues that Zuma's summons doesn't meet requirements

Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact - in his case against state prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa argues that the summons issued by his predecessor- Jacob Zuma does not meet the requirements for a valid private prosecution.

The president filed his heads of argument ahead of an urgent interdict application tomorrow.

Downer and Maughan are charged with leaking confidential medical records in the arms deal trial.

Zuma is now going after the president for failing to act.

In his heads of argument - Ramaphosa says Zuma contravened Sections 7 and 9 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Regarding Section 7 - Ramaphosa argues that Zuma does not have a valid nolle prosequi certificate - and that the one he refers to does not apply to him.

The certificate is issued if the National Prosecuting Authority declines to prosecute.

On the alleged contravention of Section 9 - Ramaphosa argues that Zuma failed to present a certain amount of money as security before he issued the summons.

The president contends for an urgent interdict before his scheduled court appearance next week.

Ramaphosa explains that he would otherwise be forced to abandon his duties for an entire day to attend court.