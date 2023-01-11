Ramaphosa argues his human dignity, freedom at stake : Zuma vs Ramaphosa

Zuma has charged the president as an accessory after the fact in his case against state prosecutor Billy Downer - and journalist Karyn Maughan.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa argues that his right to human dignity, personal freedom and movement and security are at stake.

This is contained in his heads of argument for an urgent interdict application to block the private prosecution brought by former president Jacob Zuma.

The urgent interdict application will be argued in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.

He's accused Downer and Maughan of breaching the NPA act by leaking confidential medical records in the arms deal case.

The former president accuses Ramaphosa of a failure to act on his initial complaint.

The onus will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa to prove urgency as he seeks to stop the private prosecution case against him.

He insists that if this is not granted, he would be forced to abandon his presidential duties for an entire day- limiting his movement and dignity and thus suffering irreparable harm.

Ramaphosa bases his argument on former president Jacob Zuma so-called “invalid” nolle prosecui certificate.

The president says this renders the private prosecution unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

In his heads of argument - the president says that appearing in the dock- will adversely affect confidence in the country's national executive - thus affecting the rand - and ultimately- the economy.