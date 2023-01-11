PowerBall results: Tuesday, 10 January 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 10 January 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 08, 22, 27, 37, 50 PB: 09
PowerBall Plus: 06, 12, 25, 33, 42 PB: 02
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
