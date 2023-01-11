Parties call on govt, SANDF to answer for soldiers filmed burning bodies in Moz

The video shows at least one member of the SANDF standing close by while a corpse is thrown onto a pile of burning bodies.

JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom Front Plus says defence minister Thandi Modise must explain why no action has been taken against the South African soldiers allegedly involved in burning bodies in Mozambique.

The incident was caught on camera.

In the clip doing the rounds on social media, soldiers stationed in Mozambique can been seen throwing a man’s corpse into a burning pile of bodies and arbitrary items.

The video shows at least one member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) standing close by.

The party said the soldiers may have committed a war crime in Mozambique, and questioned why the incident, believed to have taken place in November last year, was only being investigated now.

READ: Investigation launched after video of troops burning bodies in Mozambique

'WAR CRIME'

It said the incident was in violation of the Geneva Conventions, making it a war crime.

There are eight war crimes that constitute grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949.

These include:

Wilful killing;

Torture or inhuman treatment, including biological experiments;

Wilfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health;

Extensive destruction and appropriation of property, not justified by military necessity and carried out unlawfully and wantonly;

Compelling a prisoner of war or other protected person to serve in the forces of a hostile Power;

Wilfully depriving a prisoner of war or other protected person of the rights of fair and regular trial;

Unlawful deportation or transfer or unlawful confinement; and

Taking of hostages.

The party pointed out that the South African soldiers involved in the incident were clearly recognisable in the video, as their uniform showed the country's flag.

READ: AfriForum condemns video of troops burning bodies in Moz as war crimes

SANDF RESPONDS

In reaction to the video, the SANDF calling it despicable.

However, it said since the soldiers were under the control of the southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), they were the ones tasked with investigating the matter.

“South Africa only supports their mission logistically,” the SANDF’s statement read.

“The SANDF does not condone in any way the acts committed in the video, and those who are found guilty of such acts will be brought to book.”

EFF, DA call for action

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) also condemned the incident.

The EFF called on government to hold the commander of the SANDF battalion in Mozambique accountable, and to identify the "rogue military service men".

It vowed to write to the minister responsible for the SANDF to find out about the steps being taken by the ministry to deal with the matter.

The DA said while the soldiers were under the command and control of the SAMIM, they remained SANDF members under the authorised deployment of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"There are international standards and regulations for dealing with the bodies of the dead in a dignified and human way even in a conflict zone. Soldiers must adhere to their code of conduct and international standards and practices," DA defence and military affairs representative Kobus Marais said.

"The Minister and Chief of the SANDF should immediately institute a Board of Inquiry. In the meanwhile, the soldiers involved, and their commanding officers, should be recalled to SA, and must be suspended."