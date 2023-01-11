Phakeng probe: UCT extends panel's deadline to late Jan

The university says the decision was taken in a December meeting to allow more time for the independent investigating panel to do its work.

CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) has extended the deadline for a newly-appointed panel of judges to preside over abuse of power allegations against Vice-Chancellor (VC) Mamokgethi Phakeng.

The university had previously said the panel report will be finalised by the end of last year.

UCT now says the sitting of the judges' investigating panel will occur no later than the 23rd of January.

The institution said Phakeng remains in her role together with co-accused Babalwa Ngonyama, the chair of the university's council.

It also said the appointed panel of judges will be made public once they have acknowledged and accepted their nominations and the new timelines.