PA coalition with the ANC in Ditsobotla municipality has not ended - Kunene

This came after PA councillor, Elizabeth Lethoko, resigned as mayor on Monday a few hours after being appointed.

JOHANNESBURG - Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president, Kenny Kunene, said that its coalition with the African National Congress (ANC) in Ditsobotla local municipality has not ended.

This came after PA councillor, Elizabeth Lethoko, resigned as mayor on Monday a few hours after being appointed.

The ANC formed a coalition with the PA, Forum for Service Delivery and African Heart Congress after it lost its majority in the municipality during last year's by-elections.

Kunene said that talks between his party and the ANC regarding the future of its coalition in the Ditsobotla local municipality were still ongoing.

Kunene said they were disappointed when the ANC speaker sneaked in an item on the council agenda regarding the appointment of an interim municipal manager.

"The mayor decided to resign because she felt that this was flouting of council regulations and processes, however, the ANC national has engaged us and we had some deliberations, but we engaged with other parties also," Kunene said.

Meanwhile, ANC North West spokesperson, Tumelo Maruping, downplayed the appointment of the interim municipal manager, saying that it was an above-board administrative issue.

Kunene stated that talks would continue on Wednesday and a decision will also be made on the future of the coalition.