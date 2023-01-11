NPA to accept donor funding to prosecute high-profile cases - Justice Minister

The National Prosecuting Authority is facing budgetary constraints and needs highly skilled individuals to help build watertight corruption cases.

JOHANNESBURG - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says the National Prosecuting Authority is now able to accept donor funding to help it prosecute high-profile, complex cases.

Last year, Lamola announced that protocols were being put in place that would govern donations to the NPA, in light of the almost R2 billion it said it would need just to prosecute state capture cases.

Lamola has told parliament that the finishing touches are being put on an amended donor policy.

The authority received a budget allocation of R4.9 billion in this financial year.

In a written reply to a question from the Democratic Alliance, Lamola said the NPA is in the final stages of approving an amended donor funding policy.

It is being aligned to the national treasury’s guidelines and regulations.

Donations in-kind will be accepted by the deputy national director of the NPA, while cash will have to be channeled through the treasury.

The office of the auditor general and the NPA’s internal audit team, will ensure the requisite oversight.

A centralised, internal register of all donations is being kept.

The NPA will be expected to disclose these in its annual financial statements.