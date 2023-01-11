Motshekga to monitor opening of schools in Johannesburg

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is expected to visit several schools in the area on Wednesday morning to monitor day one of this school year.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is on Wednesday expected to monitor the first day of the 2023 school year at various schools in Gauteng.

This as thousands of learners in the country's inland provinces return to class while schools in coastal areas will re-open next week.

The Basic Education Department says it does not expect any major disruptions to the start of the school year despite some schools having been impacted by recent floods.



Parents at the Cosmo City Junior Primary School have expressed excitement over the start of this year school year.

Thabo Ngobeni, a father who accompanied his daughter to school on Wednesday morning, said that this was a proud moment for him.

"I'm so happy that my daughter is back at school. It's January and time is moving fast. For me, this is progress."

Interestingly, security is being managed by the local community policing forum.

It has its hands full as it tries to separate throngs of parents from their little ones at the school gate so that classes can commence.

Teachers here have taken a hard line.

They are monitoring adherence to school uniform rules and have been seen instructing some learners to tuck in their shirts.