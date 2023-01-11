Motshekga continues to defend Gauteng's online registration system amid delays

Parents aggrieved with the system have claimed that there is a mismatch in terms of the allocation of pupils and their areas of residence.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has defended Gauteng's online registration system for primary and high schools amid criticism from some parents.

Motshekga told reporters on Wednesday that the system is largely functional with 99.5% of pupils admitted to schools ahead of the start of the 2023 academic year.

This year over 4000 parents in Gauteng lodged appeals on the placement of their children.

Disgruntled parents have claimed that their children have been placed in schools far from their homes with space in nearby learning institutions allocated to pupils from outside their communities.

In addition - over 1 300 pupils are still awaiting placement.

" So as much as we see the big problem we should also see the big progress because we have been able to place more them 800,000", she said.

Motshekga says they have given themselves 10 days to clear the backlog in the placement of pupils.