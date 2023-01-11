Meet the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Gqeberha'

The names of the women who will be gracing our screens in February on 'The Real Housewives of Gqeberha' have been revealed.

CAPE TOWN – The names of the cast who will feature on The Real Housewives of Gqeberha (RHOG) have finally been revealed.

These ladies will grace our screens in February on 1Magic, with additional cast members to be announced in due course.

Yewethu, the details apha 😍!

Here to serve iconic scenes, bling and the soft life, the cast of the Real Housewives of Gqeberha is here. Meet abo goja be lifestyle 👇🏾

⁣#RHOGQ arrives on Friday, 3 February 2023 at 20:30 on 1Magic. ' 1Magic (@1MagicTV) January 11, 2023

"The cast of RHOGQ are ready to show you a side to Gqeberha that you’ve never seen before; one where the circles are tight and where the women bond through power," a statement from 1Magic read.

Viewers have been promised an unforgettable show, with not a dull moment in sight.

The Real Housewives is an American reality TV franchise that follows the personal and professional lives of a group of wealthy women living in a particular city.

There have already been multiple instalments of the programme in SA - in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, and most recently, Pretoria.

Sana! Hold on to your wig, Gqeberha’s sophisticated Queens of Reality are coming to serve glam, the fashions and them coastal reads honey. Get ready for the Real Housewives of Gqeberha, coming to 1Magic in February 2023.⁣

⁣#RHOGQ pic.twitter.com/zUm0EnrUjN ' 1Magic (@1MagicTV) January 5, 2023

Meet the Real Housewives of Gqeberha:

Norma Nicol

Career-focused and fierce, when Norma isn’t running things as events planner at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, she’s a dedicated wife and mom. Married into Ghanaian royalty, Norma is the real deal when it comes to glitz and glam. She stylishly juggles many roles without breaking a nail – but will anyone dare come for her throne?

Buli G Ngomane

In-demand MC, high-end events planner, brand ambassador, former Idols SA contestant, award-winning businesswoman, and now, ‘Real Housewife’: to say that the charismatic Buli G’s CV is impressive would be an understatement. A highly connected social butterfly known for bringing the light into any room she enters, will her light be too bright for some cast members?

Liz

A dedicated mom and socialite who loves jogging, Liz is a straight shooter. But beneath that bubbly exterior is a woman who is softer than she seems. Still recovering from the loss of her beloved husband, the construction project manager who sold her company for eight figures is navigating life as a widow. Her heart might be in the right place, but will her words land her in hot water with the group?

Unathi Faku

Self-proclaimed Gqeberha royalty, Unathi is no shrinking violet. As a successful salon owner and the wife of the city’s former mayor, she is comfortable in the public eye and having her every move watched. A gym lover whose social media pages are peppered with fitness snaps, she’s also a dedicated and doting mother. Will she be able to let her guard down with the other ladies?

Ashleigh Mather

The sweetheart of the group, fresh-faced Ashleigh is a wife and mom who works in the fabulously fast-paced fashion industry. But don’t be fooled - while she might be unassuming, she’s no pushover. With her family owning two of the biggest clubs in the city, she certainly has a wild side that might catch her castmates by surprise. How will they react when she lets her hair down?

Ashleigh Mather. Picture: Instagram