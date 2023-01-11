L’Oréal introduces lipstick tool designed for people with disabilities
HAPTA uses motion controls and a suite of customisable attachments to give the user a range of motion, which L’Oréal says will offer the precise control required for the perfect application.
JOHANNESBURG - L’Oréal has introduced a new motorised lipstick tool designed for people with disabilities.
Hapta - the world's first handheld computerised make-up applicator is designed for people with limited hand and arm mobility to help them steadily apply lipstick at home.
The assistive makeup applicator utilises built-in smart motion sensors and a suite of customisable attachments to give the user a range of motion, which L’Oréal says will offer the precise control required for perfect application.
We are proud to reveal our new beauty tech prototype, HAPTA. This is our first AI-powered motion-stabilizing beauty device to help makeup become more accessible for all. #LancomeLancme USA (@LancomeUSA) January 5, 2023
Hapta, which translated means science of touch, attaches to the hand with a strap, with an additional magnetic attachment that allows for 360 degrees of rotation.
The new motorised lipstick tool will be piloted later this year.