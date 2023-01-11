Go

L’Oréal introduces lipstick tool designed for people with disabilities

HAPTA uses motion controls and a suite of customisable attachments to give the user a range of motion, which L’Oréal says will offer the precise control required for the perfect application.

L’Oréal has introduced a new motorised lipstick tool designed for people with disabilities. Picture: @LancomeUSA/Twitter.
JOHANNESBURG - L’Oréal has introduced a new motorised lipstick tool designed for people with disabilities.

Hapta - the world's first handheld computerised make-up applicator is designed for people with limited hand and arm mobility to help them steadily apply lipstick at home.

The assistive makeup applicator utilises built-in smart motion sensors and a suite of customisable attachments to give the user a range of motion, which L’Oréal says will offer the precise control required for perfect application.

Hapta, which translated means science of touch, attaches to the hand with a strap, with an additional magnetic attachment that allows for 360 degrees of rotation.

The new motorised lipstick tool will be piloted later this year.

