L’Oréal introduces lipstick tool designed for people with disabilities

JOHANNESBURG - L’Oréal has introduced a new motorised lipstick tool designed for people with disabilities.

Hapta - the world's first handheld computerised make-up applicator is designed for people with limited hand and arm mobility to help them steadily apply lipstick at home.

The assistive makeup applicator utilises built-in smart motion sensors and a suite of customisable attachments to give the user a range of motion, which L’Oréal says will offer the precise control required for perfect application.