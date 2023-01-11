JSE hits ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste with 20-year ban

This is part of the JSE's public censure against Jooste, who was at the centre of the country's biggest accounting fraud scandal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has banned former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste from serving as a director on any company listed on the JSE for the next 20 years.

The JSE has also fined Jooste R15 million for violations of the listing requirements and submitting false financial statements.