India reclassifies ESport as professional sports

JOHANNESBURG – India has reclassified competitive gaming as a multi-sport event, they have separated it from online gaming and moved it into the same category as cricket, soccer, and other sports.

India’s Department of Sports will now oversee Esports.

“Esports is a Sport and hence, it has received its sporting recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is the apex body of sports along with Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Commonwealth Games etc”, said the ESports Federation of India.