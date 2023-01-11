Go

India reclassifies ESport as professional sports

11 January 2023 18:48

JOHANNESBURG – India has reclassified competitive gaming as a multi-sport event, they have separated it from online gaming and moved it into the same category as cricket, soccer, and other sports.

India’s Department of Sports will now oversee Esports.

“Esports is a Sport and hence, it has received its sporting recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is the apex body of sports along with Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), Commonwealth Games etc”, said the ESports Federation of India.

According to Forbes as of May 2022, the top 10 ESports teams were worth an average of $353 million.

The Esports Federation of India (EFI) welcomed the approval as a “monumental decision” for the future of esports in India, which has secured a new platform to grow its professional presence and ambitions.

Esports was a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games, with competitions for games like “FIFA,” “League of Legends,” and “Street Fighter V.”

The International Olympic Committee will hold its first Olympic Esports Week in Singapore in June.

