Health Dept instructs provinces to increase COVID testing

Health Minister Joe Phaahla stressed that immunisation against the disease remained the best form of protection.

CAPE TOWN - The Health Department has instructed provinces to increase the number of coronavirus tests they are administering.



Government on Tuesday gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, after a case of the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla explained that the subvariant was detected in a random coronavirus test sample.

Phaahla stressed that immunisation against the disease remained the best form of protection.

"We've sent a letter to all provinces and laboratories to increase the level of COVID-19 testing. We've also been advised to reinvigorate the vaccination campaign for COVID-19, that we must step up our communication and our messaging."

The National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD)'s Michelle Groome said that the emergence of a new Omicron subvariant was not unexpected.

"We have seen with COVID, throughout the three years of the pandemic, we would expect the virus to have new lineages and variants and with Omicron there are many subvariants of Omicron and so the detection of this XBB.1.5 is not unexpected, it has been detected in many other countries - it's been in the US since October."