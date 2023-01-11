GP Health MEC disappointed with lack of accountability for Boksburg explosion

Thirty-seven people were killed, including 12 healthcare workers when a gas tanker exploded near the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Christmas Eve.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said she was disappointed that no one had been called to account for the deadly Boksburg explosion.

The driver of the tanker was initially arrested but was later released. The case against him was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the facts surrounding the explosion did have an element of negligence which resulted in death.

She said the tanker company, Infinite Transport, needed to take full responsibility for the deadly blast.

"In Xhosa they say 'icala aliboli", which means the case never dies. One way or another, the driver must account. I was very disappointed but what can I say when the law says he doesn't have a case?"