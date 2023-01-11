Govt must protect corruption fighters, says Saftu, after attempt on Fort Hare VC

Saftu was reacting to the suspected assassination attempt on Fort Hare University vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said it is government's responsibility to ensure those taking a stand against corruption are supported and protected.

Saftu was reacting to the suspected assassination attempt on Fort Hare University vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Sakhela Buhlungu.

Buhlungu's protection officer Mboneli Vesele was killed when shots were fired at the vice-chancellor's vehicle outside his residence at the Alice campus in the Eastern Cape on Friday night.

Buhlungu escaped unharmed.

READ: Professor Sakhela Buhlungu is not going anywhere - Fort Hare Chancellor

Saftu has called for special police protection for Buhlungu and other university executives, saying their lives are in danger for attempting to fight and uproot corruption at the university.

The trade union federation labelled Vesele's death as horrific and barbaric, and extended condolences to his friends and family.

Saftu said efforts to clean-up corruption at Fort Hare University are important because the institution was put under administration when corruption crippled operations that were running smoothly.

The federation also said for the university to get back on track, all rotten elements needed to be removed and arrested.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande was expected to visit the university on Tuesday to share critical information on investigations currently underway.