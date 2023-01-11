Gordon's Bay Muslim Society says space for burials becoming scarce

Society chairperson Cassim Peer said the City of Cape Town has allocated more plots for burials, but it was simply not enough.

CAPE TOWN - The Gordon's Bay Muslim Society said that space for Muslim burials was again becoming scarce in Cape Town.

It said that the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to many deaths, contributed to the shortage of graveyard space.

Society chairperson Cassim Peer said that the City of Cape Town had allocated more plots for burials, but it was simply not enough.

Peer said that they want to be prepared, should disaster strike.

"At this stage, we're not ready. The new place is not ready. We only got an interim 140, which is very tiny, in the event of a pandemic, but in the absence of a pandemic, I think we should be okay."