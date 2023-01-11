Golden Arrow investigating cause of latest bus fire

One of the company's buses caught alight in Khayelitsha on Wednesday, and preliminary indications seem to rule out arson.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Services is trying to figure out what caused one of its buses to catch fire in Khayelitsha on Wednesday morning.

Company spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said no injuries were reported.

“No injuries were reported, and a replacement bus was dispatched to assist passengers to their destination. Preliminary indications seem to rule out arson, but the bus will now be thoroughly examined to accurately ascertain the cause of the fire.”