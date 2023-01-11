Gauteng Premier unveils new school to mark start of 2023 academic year

Inland schools reopened on Wednesday 11 January 2023, with members of the provincial government overseeing the first day of class.

JOHANNESBURG - A newly built high school in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria has been unveiled by Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi and Education MEC, Matome Chiloane to mark the start of the 2023 academic year.

Gauteng Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona said the Mapenane Secondary School was completed in time for the re-opening of schools.

Mabona says this will assist to deal with a shortage of classrooms in the province.

"We are here now, opening a beautiful school. Smartboards are here, educators are trying to make sure that the learners understand how smartboards work. This is the quality education we are talking about in Gauteng", he said.