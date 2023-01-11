[GALLERY] Steven Spielberg wins big at Golden Globes

'The Fabelmans' covers the troubled marriage of Spielberg's parents, anti-Semitic bullying, and the director's early efforts making zero-budget movies with his teenage friends.

LOS ANGELES - Steven Spielberg claimed top honors including best drama at the Golden Globes on Tuesday for his deeply personal film, The Fabelmans, as Hollywood's A-list stars flocked to the first major awards show of the year despite a series of scandals swirling around its organisers.

The other top film award, best comedy or musical, went to The Banshees of Inisherin - a tragicomedy about a shattered friendship on a remote Irish island that ended the night with the most movie prizes.

Spielberg, who also took home the award for best director, thanked his family including his late mother, who he said would be "up there kvelling about this right now."

The Fabelmans covers the troubled marriage of Spielberg's parents, anti-Semitic bullying, and the director's early efforts making zero-budget movies with his teenage friends.

"Everybody sees me as a success story, and everybody sees all of us the way they perceive us based on how they get the information," said the 76-year-old filmmaker.

"But nobody really knows who we are until we're courageous enough to tell everyone who we are."

US director Steven Spielberg (C) poses with the awards for Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Picture - Drama for "The Fabelmans" alongside Judd Hirsch (L), Gabriel LaBelle (2nd L), Michelle Williams (2nd R) and Paul Dano (R) in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 10 January 2023. Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Spielberg said films like E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind had used elements from his real life, but he had "never had the courage to hit this story head on" until now.

US director Steven Spielberg poses with the awards for Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Picture - Drama for "The Fabelmans" in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 10 January 2023. Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Despite faring poorly at the box office, the film saw off last year's two biggest commercial hits - James Cameron's sci-fi film Avatar: The Way of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick - to win the night's final prize.

Inisherin also earned a win for Colin Farrell for best comedy actor, boosting his Oscar hopes, and for writer-director Martin McDonagh for best screenplay.

Irish actor Colin Farrell (L) and British-Irish director Martin McDonagh pose with the award for Best Musical/Comedy Series for "The Banshees of Inisherin". Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Jennifer Coolidge poses with the award for Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for "The White Lotus". Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Television writer and honoree Ryan Murphy poses with the Carol Burnett Award. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Evan Peters poses with the award for Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story". Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Paul Walter Hauser poses with the award for Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for "Black Bird". Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Eddie Murphy poses with the Cecil B. DeMille award. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Julia Garner poses with the award for Best Supporting Actress - Television Series for "Ozark" Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Quinta Brunson (2nd L) poses with the award for Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" alongside Janelle James (L), Lisa Ann Walter (2nd R) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (R) in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 10 January 2023. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Australian actress Margot Robbie on the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

US actress Jenna Ortega arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 10 January 2023. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

US actress Hilary Swank on the red carpet for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

US actress Angela Bassett arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Actress Michelle Yeoh poses with the award for Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2023. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Here are the winners in key categories for the 80th Golden Globe Awards:

FILM

Best film, drama: The Fabelmans

Best film, musical or comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin

Best director: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best actor, drama: Austin Butler, Elvis

Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best music, original score: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Best music, original song: "Naatu Naatu" from RRR

Best non-English language film: Argentina, 1985

Best animated feature: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

TELEVISION