[GALLERY] Steven Spielberg wins big at Golden Globes
LOS ANGELES - Steven Spielberg claimed top honors including best drama at the Golden Globes on Tuesday for his deeply personal film, The Fabelmans, as Hollywood's A-list stars flocked to the first major awards show of the year despite a series of scandals swirling around its organisers.
The other top film award, best comedy or musical, went to The Banshees of Inisherin - a tragicomedy about a shattered friendship on a remote Irish island that ended the night with the most movie prizes.
Spielberg, who also took home the award for best director, thanked his family including his late mother, who he said would be "up there kvelling about this right now."
The Fabelmans covers the troubled marriage of Spielberg's parents, anti-Semitic bullying, and the director's early efforts making zero-budget movies with his teenage friends.
"Everybody sees me as a success story, and everybody sees all of us the way they perceive us based on how they get the information," said the 76-year-old filmmaker.
"But nobody really knows who we are until we're courageous enough to tell everyone who we are."
US director Steven Spielberg (C) poses with the awards for Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Picture - Drama for "The Fabelmans" alongside Judd Hirsch (L), Gabriel LaBelle (2nd L), Michelle Williams (2nd R) and Paul Dano (R) in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 10 January 2023. Frederic J. Brown / AFP
Spielberg said films like E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind had used elements from his real life, but he had "never had the courage to hit this story head on" until now.
US director Steven Spielberg poses with the awards for Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Picture - Drama for "The Fabelmans" in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 10 January 2023. Frederic J. Brown / AFP
Despite faring poorly at the box office, the film saw off last year's two biggest commercial hits - James Cameron's sci-fi film Avatar: The Way of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick - to win the night's final prize.
Inisherin also earned a win for Colin Farrell for best comedy actor, boosting his Oscar hopes, and for writer-director Martin McDonagh for best screenplay.
Irish actor Colin Farrell (L) and British-Irish director Martin McDonagh pose with the award for Best Musical/Comedy Series for "The Banshees of Inisherin". Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP
Jennifer Coolidge poses with the award for Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for "The White Lotus". Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP
Television writer and honoree Ryan Murphy poses with the Carol Burnett Award. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP
Evan Peters poses with the award for Best Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story". Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP
Paul Walter Hauser poses with the award for Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for "Black Bird". Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP
Eddie Murphy poses with the Cecil B. DeMille award. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP
Julia Garner poses with the award for Best Supporting Actress - Television Series for "Ozark" Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP
Quinta Brunson (2nd L) poses with the award for Best Television Actress - Musical/Comedy Series for "Abbott Elementary" alongside Janelle James (L), Lisa Ann Walter (2nd R) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (R) in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 10 January 2023. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP
Australian actress Margot Robbie on the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP
US actress Jenna Ortega arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 10 January 2023. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP
US actress Hilary Swank on the red carpet for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP
US actress Angela Bassett arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP
Actress Michelle Yeoh poses with the award for Best Actress - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2023. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP
Here are the winners in key categories for the 80th Golden Globe Awards:
FILM
Best film, drama: The Fabelmans
Best film, musical or comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin
Best director: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best actor, drama: Austin Butler, Elvis
Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, Tar
Best actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best music, original score: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Best music, original song: "Naatu Naatu" from RRR
Best non-English language film: Argentina, 1985
Best animated feature: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
TELEVISION
Best drama series: House of the Dragon
Best drama actor: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Best drama actress: Zendaya, Euphoria
Best musical or comedy series: Abbott Elementary
Best musical or comedy actor: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best musical or comedy actress: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actor, television: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Best supporting actress, television: Julia Garner, Ozark
Best limited series or TV movie: The White Lotus
Best limited series or TV movie actor: Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best limited series or TV movie actress: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best limited series supporting actor: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Best limited series supporting actress: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus