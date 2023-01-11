[GALLERY] Steven Spielberg wins big at Golden Globes

Go

'The Fabelmans' covers the troubled marriage of Spielberg's parents, anti-Semitic bullying, and the director's early efforts making zero-budget movies with his teenage friends.

US director Steven Spielberg (C) poses with the awards for Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Picture - Drama for "The Fabelmans" alongside US actor Judd Hirsch (L), Canadian-US actor Gabriel LaBelle (2nd L), US actress Michelle Williams (2nd R) and US actor Paul Dano (R) in the press room during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023. Frederic J. Brown / AFP
LOS ANGELES - Steven Spielberg claimed top honors including best drama at the Golden Globes on Tuesday for his deeply personal film, The Fabelmans, as Hollywood's A-list stars flocked to the first major awards show of the year despite a series of scandals swirling around its organisers.

The other top film award, best comedy or musical, went to The Banshees of Inisherin - a tragicomedy about a shattered friendship on a remote Irish island that ended the night with the most movie prizes.

Spielberg, who also took home the award for best director, thanked his family including his late mother, who he said would be "up there kvelling about this right now."

The Fabelmans covers the troubled marriage of Spielberg's parents, anti-Semitic bullying, and the director's early efforts making zero-budget movies with his teenage friends.

"Everybody sees me as a success story, and everybody sees all of us the way they perceive us based on how they get the information," said the 76-year-old filmmaker.

"But nobody really knows who we are until we're courageous enough to tell everyone who we are."

Spielberg said films like E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind had used elements from his real life, but he had "never had the courage to hit this story head on" until now.

Despite faring poorly at the box office, the film saw off last year's two biggest commercial hits - James Cameron's sci-fi film Avatar: The Way of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick - to win the night's final prize.

Inisherin also earned a win for Colin Farrell for best comedy actor, boosting his Oscar hopes, and for writer-director Martin McDonagh for best screenplay.

Here are the winners in key categories for the 80th Golden Globe Awards:

FILM

  • Best film, drama: The Fabelmans

  • Best film, musical or comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Best director: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

  • Best actor, drama: Austin Butler, Elvis

  • Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, Tar

  • Best actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Best supporting actress: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Best music, original score: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

  • Best music, original song: "Naatu Naatu" from RRR

  • Best non-English language film: Argentina, 1985

  • Best animated feature: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

TELEVISION

  • Best drama series: House of the Dragon

  • Best drama actor: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

  • Best drama actress: Zendaya, Euphoria

  • Best musical or comedy series: Abbott Elementary

  • Best musical or comedy actor: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

  • Best musical or comedy actress: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

  • Best supporting actor, television: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

  • Best supporting actress, television: Julia Garner, Ozark

  • Best limited series or TV movie: The White Lotus

  • Best limited series or TV movie actor: Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • Best limited series or TV movie actress: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

  • Best limited series supporting actor: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

  • Best limited series supporting actress: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

