Burglary not a major setback, says Gift of the Givers' Sooliman

This follows the burglary of the organisation's office in Athlone on Monday, where criminals stole electronics and donations.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said nothing can hold them back from helping people.

This follows the burglary of the organisation's office in Athlone on Monday.

Eleven people have since been arrested for stealing electronics and donations, whose value is estimated at between R50 000 and R100 000.

Sooliman said the burglary was not a major setback for their work.

"So, in this case as I said, this is only an office, it's not a warehouse. We can just go to the warehouses, and if needs be, we can move goods from other parts of the country. We've got stocks in Gqeberha, East London, Pietermaritzburg, and Johannesburg. We can fly things down. No catastrophe can hold us back."