Buffalo City municipality issues heatwave warning Meanwhile, Cape Town and Gauteng are forecast to have fine weather and no heatwaves throughout the week and into the weekend. Heatwave JOHANNESBURG - Buffalo City municipality has issued a heatwave warning, urging people to stay hydrated and indoors where possible. "Please take note that today we are experiencing hot weather, therefore employees working outside are advised to take precautions to prevent heat stroke, " the city said in a tweet. We are experiencing hot weather. Employees working outside are advised to take precautions to prevent heat stroke.

Employees must make sure there is enough water to drink & supervisors must make sure that water breaks are taken to prevent dehydration. WEATHER OFFICE 0437361300 pic.twitter.com/zzOtcxw0Ew Buffalo City Metro Municipality (@OfficialBCMM) January 10, 2023

When temperatures reach between 39°C and 43°C, all outside activities are advised to cease. All physical activities must be stopped when temperatures go above 43°C, the municipality advised.

Meanwhile, Cape Town and Gauteng are forecast to have fine weather and no heatwaves throughout the week and into the weekend.

"The will be fine weather from now until the weekend in Gauteng and Cape Town. No rain and no heatwaves in both areas," said senior South African Weather Service forecaster Luthando Masimini.

WESTERN, NORTHERN CAPE HEATWAVE

Masimini said the heatwaves were forecast in the western and southern interiors of the Western Cape, affecting regions such as Oudtshoorn, the Little and Central Karoo.

"Persistently high maximum temperatures for at least three consecutive days are expected to result in heatwave conditions in the Central and Little Karoo regions in the Western Cape until Friday, but continuing over the Khai-Ma municipality (Northern Cape) into Sunday," a statement from the national weather service read.

"Temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s and reaching 40°C, which will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions."