Boksburg blast: Healthcare workers struggling to cope with loss of colleagues

Several nurses were gathered at the Boksburg Civic Centre on Tuesday to honour their colleagues who died in the explosion.

JOHANNESBURG - Some healthcare workers from the Tambo Memorial Hospital said they are still traumatised from the impact of the Boksburg explosion.

A gas tanker exploded outside the hospital on Christmas Eve. At least 37 people were killed, including 12 healthcare workers.

Several nurses gathered at the Boksburg Civic Centre on Tuesday to honour their colleagues who died in the line of duty.

Thembi Champala, a nurse at the Tambo Memorial Hospital, told Eyewitness News she was still processing the horrific death of her colleagues.

“I have mixed emotions, because these people were our colleagues, they were our friends. We shared a lot of things. We are trying to cope. The institution is providing us with a lot of counselling.”

Another nurse at the facility, Lebogang Dywili, said the impact of the blast left a wound in her heart.

“It could have been me; I don’t know how to feel about it.”

She said someone had to account for the lives lost.

“It’s tragic. But what's more concerning is what happens afterwards - how do we heal, how do we move on from all of this?”

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said while most of the injured have been discharged, five people are still in hospital.

Nkomo-Ralehoko described their condition as critical.

"We have not visited them because we did not want to tamper too much with that process but when they are out we will definitely again start sending a team for counselling," she said.

"There is a team that is going to hospital that is going to check on those who are injured in terms of assessing the situation because they are under the department of health, even those hospitals where they are accommodated."