AfriForum condemns video of troops burning bodies in Moz as war crimes

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum has condemned what it said were war crimes in Mozambique, apparently involving South African soldiers.

This follows a video doing the rounds showing soldiers throwing bodies into a pile of burning rubble.

The video, which also shows a South African soldier taking pictures, was reportedly filmed last November.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said that the matter was being investigated.

AfriForum wants the commander of the South African forces in Mozambique to be recalled and to come testify about the shocking incident.

AfriForum's Jacques Broodryk said that this was not the first time that South African soldiers had been accused of human rights violations.

"We're aware that the SANDF said the incident is being investigated by the force commander of the SADC mission in Mozambique, but we feel this is simply not enough. AfriForum is currently consulting with our legal team to explore other possible actions as well."