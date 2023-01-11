AA calls on Ramaphosa to appoint a strong transport minister

The AA said Fikile Mbalula needed to be replaced by someone who would urgently deal with key issues, such as road safety.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a strong replacement for Fikile Mbalula as transport minister.

Mbalula was elected ANC secretary general (SG) at the governing party's national conference last month. He hinted at a cabinet reshuffle to replace him since SG is a full-time position.

It wants Mbalula's successor to, among other issues, double the number of traffic officers on the roads, implement safer vehicle standards, ensure stronger consequences for those who flout the rules of the road, and for comprehensive road safety education to be rolled out at all schools.

Other key priorities identified by the association include dealing with the country's "crumbling road infrastructure"

and ensuring reliable, affordable, and safe public transport.

They called on the president to appoint a minister who is not only up to the above task but "someone who has the political will to affect meaningful change."