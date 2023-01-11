5 Blackpink songs you need to know in preparation for Coachella 2023

Blackpink is 'honoured and excited' to be the first K-pop group to headline Coachella.

JOHANNESBURG - On January 10, Blackpink took to their Instagram page to announce that they will be headlining popular American music festival, Coachella, alongside Frank Ocean and Bad Bunny.

In 2019, they made history when they became the first Korean group to perform at Coachella, this year they mark their presence by taking center stage as the headliners.

Blackpink performing at Coachella 2019

Blackpink is a popular South Korean girl group under YG Entertainment consisting of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. They debuted in 2016 with their single mini album _Square One and _are known for their stage presence, charisma, strong attitude and fashion.

These are some of the songs to listen to as you prepare for the music festival.

Whistle (2016)



Whistle was released on August 8, 2016, with Boombayah; both tracks are on the group's debut single album titled Square One (2016). The song mixes different genres with Hip Hop being the lead melody including heartbeats and whistles.

Boombayah (2016)



Is a EDM song by the group that was released with 'Whistle'. Jeff Benjamin of Billboard K-Town said that Blackpink "embraces the hip-hop sensibilities and club-ready sounds with which their seniors gained an international following", referring to their senior labelmates - Psy, 2N1 and Big Bang. In October 2020, the music video became the first K-pop debut music video to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube.

Pink Venom (2022)



The song is described as a mix of genres: hip-hop, pop rap, dance and EDM song that also features Korean traditional instruments. "Pink Venom" is a "promising preview of their new era."

Kill This Love (2019)



It was released on 4 April 2019, through YG and Interscope, it was the lead single for the group's second Korean-language EP 'Kill This Love'. The song peaked no.2 in South Korea, it became the group's first top 50 in the United States and United Kingdom - at the time, it became the highest charting female K-pop song on the Billboard hot 100.

How You Like That (2020)



It is a multi-genre song - EDM, hip hop, trap, club and pop - it was the first pre-release song for the group's first studio album.