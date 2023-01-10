Woman arrested for allegedly carrying drugs destined for WC prison

It's believed the drugs and cellphones would have been smuggled into the Voorburg Prison in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - A 58-year-old Manenberg woman is in trouble with the law after being found with drugs apparently destined for prison.

On Monday, she was nabbed by members of the Western Cape provincial extortion task team.

Authorities believe that the drugs and cellphones would have been smuggled into the Voorburg Prison in the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the woman was expected to appear in court soon.

"The members executed a search at the indicated premises in Bevan street, Greenhaven, Manenberg and seized 385 mandrax tablets, 10kg of dagga, five grams of cocaine, 10 cellular telephones with batteries and 35 sim cards", he said.

