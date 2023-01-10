Go

'Gone with the wind' - Tweeps react to DA's account being removed from Twitter

Twitter users were left puzzled after DA's account disappeared from the platform.

The official opposition has been flooded with questions from tweeps asking where the @Our_DA account has gone to. Picture: Twitter/screenshot
JOHANESBURG - Twitter users took to social media on Tuesday to express their shock and curiosity as to why the Democratic Alliance (DA) was no longer on the platform.

It is not yet clear if their account had been deleted or removed from Twitter.

National spokesperson Solly Malatsi said they were trying to get their account back online as soon as possible, but failed to give a reason for its inexplicable disappearance.

The account had more than 700,000 followers.
