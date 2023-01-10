Turning TV licences into household levy could take up to 5 years, says dept

The household levy will be used as a way to fund the SABC, a plan endorsed by the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Communications and Digital Technology (DCDT) says it will take three to five years for TV licences to be transitioned into a household levy.

This follows the African National Congress' (ANC) national conference, where the department proposed that government should consider a household levy for TV owners.

The ANC supported the decision to scrap television licences and implement the household levy as a way to fund the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The public broadcaster said collecting TV licence fees had been a huge challenge, with its latest financials reflecting only 21% of the 10 million TV licence holders paying the annual fee.

DCDT minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said National Treasury had agreed Parliament needed to finalise what the proposed "SABC deal" would entail.

"To finalise the modalities on how that levy gets collected, and how much the levy will be... We are looking at the most effective and cheapest way of collecting funding," Ntshavheni said.