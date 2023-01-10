10 suspected warehouse robbers nabbed by Cape Town cops

Officers acted on a tip-off that stolen property was stored at four different locations on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police say they have apprehended 10 suspected warehouse robbers.

Officers acted on a tip-off that stolen property was stored at four different locations on Monday.

Police recovered property which was identified by a representative of a non-profit organisation as items stolen from their warehouse during a burglary.

"The suspects aged between 20 and 40 were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and detained at police for further investigation," Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said.

Police have not yet named the non-profit group.

But on Monday, Eyewitness News reported on how burglars broke into the offices of Gift of the Givers in Penlyn Estate.

The organisation's Ali Sablay said laptops, television sets, and donations for fire victims were stolen. Sablay confirmed that arrests were made, and some stolen goods recovered.